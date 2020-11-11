Boko Haram: Zulum approves 100 motorcycles for army’s remote operations

Kindly Share This Story:

… Commissions 400 CJTF as soldiers

… Launches 4th round of army’s wanted terrorist

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday approved the donation of 100 motorcycles for army’s remote operations in Borno.

He directed the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan to provide the motorcycles immediately, which soldiers use in chasing insurgents who use motorcycles to escape through remote corners in the bush and some tough terrains that vehicles do not easily access.

Zulum announced the intervention at a brief ceremony in Maiduguri which was attended by military commanding officers from operation lafiya dole, leading the fight against boko haram.

The Governor at the occasion, commissioned about 400 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) enlisted into the Nigerian Army’s supper camp strategy in the fight against insurgency in Borno.

The 400 are in the first batch of the recruitment while Subsequent batches of the exercise will continue soon, it was announced.

The CJTF, a local group which emerged in 2013 to support the Nigerian security forces in the fight against Boko Haram and to protect local communities from attacks by the insurgents was formalized by the Borno State Government through a collaboration with the military, in which members were recruited, trained, kitted, deployed and paid monthly allowances to motivate them.

Zulum promised to continually support the Nigerian Military, and volunteers among them hunters, vigilantes and the CJTF, in sustained effort to attain peace and security.

The Governor noted that his administration is planning the reconstruction of more towns and villages, which he noted cannot be possible without adequate security.

Zulum renewed his call on Boko Haram insurgents who hiding in Sambisa forest and bushes in the fringes of the Lake Chad to lay down their arms and surrender.

“For those that are still in the bush, terrorizing innocent lives and destroying properties, i call upon all of them to surrender. You are killing your brothers and sisters, destroying your own infrastructures that were built using money generated through tax from your forefathers. Today we have all seen the level of devastation, nobody is been left, we are all affected in one way or another.”

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum have equal launch the display of the 4th round of the most wanted terrorist by the Nigerian Army to the Public.

The Chief Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai called on the members of the public, who knows the whereabouts of any of the wanted terrorist to report to the nearest security outpost.

