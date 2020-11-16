Kindly Share This Story:

The black wall Street Community was burnt down 99 years ago. Next year when it hits the 100th, like the Phoenix, it will rise back from ashes, Charles N Lambert, leader of the Black Wall Street Africa has stated.

In a city that has become known as a landmark to black pain, more than a thousand people gathered along Greenwood Avenue in June, the site of one of America’s worst racist attacks to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates when enslaved black Americans in Texas formally learned of emancipation. The end of a centuries-long massacre.

In any year, Juneteenth in Tulsa means something different than it does in other cities, according to black residents. The exuberance more palpable, the music more soulful, against the backdrop of the 1921 white riot that killed an estimated 300 black Tulsans and destroyed the area once known as “Black Wall Street.”

Assuring African-Americans, Lambert said “this reemergence of the multi-city blocks BWS Community has begun. Welcome, Empress and Wise, the first set of children to relocate to the BWS Community brooding ground.”

The Black Wall Street led by Charles N Lambert is the engine of capital generation for the industrialization of the African continent and leverages on capital flight to generate capital for funding of job-creating commercial undertakings in Africa.

Vanguard News Nigeria

