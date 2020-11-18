Black Wall Street begins the unleashing of 200 Million Wall decorative frames to beautify global walls

Kindly Share This Story:

The champion of Africa’s first Economic War, Leader of the Black Wall Street and Africa’s finest economic activist has unleashed fantastic frames with evergreen quotes to beautify the walls of the living, motivate Africans and the entire world thereby promoting African philosophy and African beauty to the world.

The portraits and inscribed quotes depict the beauty of Africans and present HOPE to the people.

According to Lambert, Lifetime UPAP investors under the Black Wall Street platform can see why every Wall of any building in the world is a potential opportunity for dollars to the investors in the Black Wall Street Community.

The portraits which are meant to beautify African Walls, European Walls, Americans Walls, Indian Walls, South American Walls, Middle Eastern Walls, Chinese Walls etc. are universally appealing and sure channels for returns on Investments.

In a series of posts on Facebook, Lambert explained that Moses needed to deliver the children of God from the oppressive hands of pharaoh, God turned the rod in his hand to the tool of emancipation.

Hence, he is set to deliver Africa from poverty and the same God has anointed the 1,000 philosophical quotes to become the recognized products for Wall Decorations all over the World.

Furthermore, he said “40 million Annual UPAP through mobile phone Switch with 200 Million Wall decorative frames ordered alongside is our solemn objective before Christmas as we become a billion dollars entity.”

“If a Region can project a Global Economic Philosophy that can be acceptable to a significant portion of the world’s population, then it has the most important ingredient towards becoming a Super Power.

“Soviet Union did with Communism, US did with Capitalism and Africa will do the same with Compassionate Capitalism.”

Compassionate Capitalism Philosophy focuses on the reduction of the producers’ profits to create investment points for constant economic stimulus.

The 1,000 high Wisdom philosophical quotes will most certainly give credence to Africas Compassionate Capitalism providing the foundation for an increase in access to global trade and subsequent massive poverty reduction.

Through the infusion of the most gorgeous Africans to Lambert’s 1,000 philosophical quotes, the Black Wall Street will unleash the unending cycle of Trap and Reinvest.

According to Lambert, If you have lifetime UPAP, the proceeds that come from the 1.2Million Supermarket Policyholders selling these pictures will be shared with YOU.

Below are some of the beautiful portraits

