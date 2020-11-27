Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano State Sharia police popularly known as Hisbah has forbidden the calling of Friday “Black”, and further barred ShopRite and Grand Square from conducting a planned event it tagged “Black Friday sales,” in the state.

It also warned a radio station, Cool FM to refrain from using the word, Black Friday in their commercial advertisement.

Hisbah gave the warning in a statement signed by its Principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Muhammad Ali on behalf of the Commander General, Harun Ibn Sina.

Ali said Friday is regarded as a holy day in Islam and tagging it as ‘black’ is unacceptable and would not be condoned.

According to him, “I am directed to write and notify you that the office is in receipt of a complaint for the conduct of ‘Black Friday Sales’ on November 27, 2020 instant.

“Accordingly, we wish to express our concern on the tagging of Friday as Black Friday and further inform you that, the majority of the Inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that considers Friday as Holy Day.

“In view of the foregoing you are requested to stop the calling the day as Black Friday with immediate effect and note that Hisba Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding the occurrence of any immoral activities as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state,” Ali stated.

Wikipedia defines Black Friday as an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

The term is used worldwide to mean a day for promotional sales where goods are sold at discounted prices.

Vanguard News Nigeria

