BITUMEN: Bureaucracy hindering country-wide production — Amechi

By Tunde Oso

Engineer Tony Amechi, specialist in dredging, bitumen and Gas to Liquid (GTL), is the Managing Director of the Nigerian Subsidiary – Liquefied Resources Production & Engineering Limited and Director in Liquefied Resources Limited; USA maintained that it’s a shame that Nigeria, acclaimed to be harboring the 5th largest bitumen deposit in the world, is still importing the products. Amechi also spoke on youth unemployment, among other issues. Excerpts:

Would you say the Federal Government has sufficiently encouraged investment in our bitumen resources?

Not too encouraging, I would say but we keep pushing for better understanding because we have seen that the FG is interested in diversifying our hitherto monolithic economy but the process is slow. For instance, Liquified Resources Ltd. entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2015 with Ondo State government to be the operator of their blocks. In April 2016, the MOU metamorphosed into a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA). In 2017 however, due to global fall in oil prices and attendant global economic recession, a review of the JOA was sought by Liquefied Resources from the State government and this didn’t go down well with the then new government and consequently the earlier agreement was revoked. After this unsavoury development, I decided to go solo in the business of bitumen resources which resulted to the creation of Liquefied Resources Production & Enginering Limited, a subsidiary of Liquefied Resources Limited, USA for the purpose of pursuing exploration license from the Federal Government. But the process has proven very difficult due to bad bureaucracy and unnecessary bottleneck. These are areas we want government to look into and address these issues to enable us attract investors.

So what happened next?

Prior to the period reviewed above, TAJ Machinery Limited, an Engineering company which is into Dredging and Dredge Construction, Procurement and Shore Protection wherein I am the Chairman was activated and into business in the Cameroon (its Subsidiary) where we have a much more favourable business environment and we are growing by the moments and soon, we shall be moving into Republic of Benin, Mozambique and Rwanda. It’s a shame that my country Nigeria still import bitumen at exorbitant costs for local use despite having the 5th largest deposit in the , a fact that underscores my determination as an investor in the bitumen development in Nigeria, and hopefully we will be the first company to commence commercial production of bitumen as soon as we procure the licence.

For someone who’s from the Niger Delta, how do you see the oil and gas sector vis a vis Nigeria’s development?

If this government is serious about breaking the monopoly of the petroleum sector, it should prioritise the commercial production of bitumen and other mineral resources that are abound in large quantity in Nigeria as the world shifts away from petroleum resources. Sourcing raw materials for local use particularly in building and constructing jacks down costs and this will automatically improve standard of living across board. To ensure success, we have to join the race and win. After all, no one ever remembers who came second. In today’s fast-paced world, if you’re not leading, you will be left behind. If you fall behind, it is likely that someone less capable, less creative and less prepared than you will take your place. Overcoming the challenges in the race for excellence is the secret of success; failing to do so is the reason behind defeat and trailing behind other nations. The choice is ours.

As a youth, what’s your take on the #Endsars protests that later bloody and national calamity?

Protest is part of democratic values but it must be perfectly peaceful without impeding on national good and individual rights. However, the FG did not respond in a civilised manner to the yearning of the Nigerian youths before and during the protest. The government could have handled it better than it did and because of that, the consequences are what we all bemoan today. The protest caused avoidable damage to so many businesses which may not recover or return to the country again. Most persons in the corridors of power do not see beyond their immediate environment and therefore do not offer good advises to our leaders, if the President had beckoned on the youths, embrace and addressed them as his children in the heat of the protest and not making statements on the sideline at events; I bet you, it wouldn’t have snowballed into the bloodbath we witnessed. It’s quite unfortunate though, but there’s room for improvement. We must embrace unity of purpose if we must make Nigeria great again.

Assess the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration

Yes, I am a businessman, who believes in following superlative characters who mean well for my country. While my leaders lead well, it’s my place to follow well and that I’ve been doing over the years and still doing. So far the current administration has been doing their best to lead well. Don’t forget that Nigeria is a complex nation peopled by mostly cynical minds and so, you can hardly satisfy them all at same time because of variability in their insatiable wants which of course is natural. The government has put measures in place to ensure a viable infrastructure while education remains in comatose. Agricultural policy of the federal government is encouraging but monitoring for effectiveness is strongly advised because our international borders cannot remain perpetually closed for international trade as practised – the world over. Internal security is still a huge challenge and the government must do all within its powers to stem the tide of crimes and criminalities in the country because developments lately is a major threat to foreign investors and citizens yet, we cry: unemployment. In order to lay solid foundation for the country’s future, we must build upon the achievements forged by this administration, achievements that must not stop with this administration, but must continue and be perpetuated by future administrations. History shows no mercy for weaklings. Our leaders must be proactive in making history themselves and in doing so, set the benchmark for us to follow.

Are you satisfied with our level of development?

A nation’s development does not happen overnight or by accident, nor does the development of a nation ever stop once the process has begun. Government should aggressively empower the Nigerian youths without which they become a threat to national growth and development. If you ask me, the power and banking sectors is two instruments for government to grow the Nigerian economy. When our power sector become stable and fully developed and the banking sector devises a more accessible soft loan process for willing Nigerians to grow, there will be less pressure on the government particularly with a 21st century security architecture. This government should up its performance so that the operators of the political system will stop being perceived enemies of the masses.

