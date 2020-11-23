Bishop Idahosa, KBO, Drew others get Best of Edo awards

Kindly Share This Story:

The third edition of Best of Edo awards, BOEA, taking place in Benin City, Edo State, on November 29, has announced the nominations of illustrious sons and daughters of the state, who have made giant strides in human endeavours.

According to the convener of the Best of Edo Awards, “Edo is a land of achievers, great leaders, scholars, businessmen and women, academicians, sports stars and as such, encomiums and acclamation must be given to deserving sons and daughters of the state.

To be honoured at the event are Bishop Feb Idahosa, Kazeem Bello-Osagie, Drew Uyi Ogbomoide and Dr. Ehizojie Ohiowele.

Others are Osasu Igbinedion, Michael Akhidenor, Dr. Erick Osayende, Andy Bello, Emadomi Eguakhide and a host of other deserving winners.

