Binatone launches new product into Nigerian market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Leading appliances manufacturer, Global Appliances Nigeria Ltd. marketing Binatone brand has launched four burner, floor standing Gas Cooker range in Nigeria.

The new range of floor standing Gas Cookers 50×50 cm in size having four burners are assembled at its new assembly plant set up at Lagos and comes in two variants of black and stainless-steel finish with an anti-rust body. The new Binatone range of Gas Cookers are tested for safety in terms of gas leakage as well as flame tests.

The Managing Director, Global Appliances Nigeria Limited, the sole distributors of Binatone products in Nigeria, Mr. Prasun Banerjee stated that the new floor standing gas cooker range is equipped with the useful feature of auto ignition. It also has bottom oven gas burner, brass burner cap and floor bottom bracket.

As an introductory offer, he disclosed that the company will be giving free Binatone electric stainless-steel kettle with every floor standing gas Cooker purchased by its Customers in Nigeria.

“We are so excited to have this utility product brought to Nigerian consumers. The two versions of the gas cooker are designed for Nigerian local needs at prices that our customers can afford”.

He Stressed the fact that Binatone believes that all products should be made to be functional and technically sound adding that “At Binatone, we have always strived to identify trends and answer consumer needs with unique, affordable and well-designed products.”

Binatone is known for making high quality everyday use electrical appliances, backed by a two-year warranty.

So much so, that it will be available for you to buy at all leading Supermarkets and Electronics stores throughout Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: