‘Best thing to happen to South-East’, INM welcomes Exercise Crocodile Smile VI

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has welcomed the launch of the Nigerian Army’s Exercise Crocodile Smile VI, describing it as the best thing to happen to the South-East.

In a statement on Wednesday, the INM expressed confidence that the operation would be a massive success just like others previously held in the zone due to the professionalism and dedication of the troops.

The Nigerian Army had, on Tuesday, announced its plans for an inter-agency training workshop as part of its preparations for the launch of ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile VI’.

In reaction, Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, INM’s National President, said the operation is a testament of the leadership acumen of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who according to him has transformed the army into a professional force.

Mazi Igwe said the operation would further bring about peace and security in the South East region, following in on the gains of the Operation Python Dance which addressed kidnappings, armed robbery and ritual killings.

While giving its blessing to the exercise, the INM called on other Igbo sons and daughters to do likewise, noting that the army means well.

The group, however, warned individuals and groups engaged in nefarious acts in the region to desist from such in their best interest.

