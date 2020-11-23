Benue: Yellow fever hits 3 LGAs — Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Godwin Oyiwona, Benue Supervisory Commissioner for Health, says cases of Yellow Fever disease have been reported in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Oyiwona disclosed this at the flag-off of vaccination against yellow fever on Monday in Makurdi.

He said the disease which had killed about 20 people so far in Ogbadibo, has now spread to Okpokwu and Ado local government areas of the state.

He noted that the rapid spread of the disease in the state-required immediate remedial measures to control it.

According to him, the vaccination was an antidote against its spread to other parts of the state.

He said, “The flag-off is to cover 20 local government areas of the state, aside from the three local government areas that were covered last year.

“This has prompted the state government to swing into action to see that people are vaccinated against the disease.

“We need to see that every person from nine months to 44 years come for vaccination.”

Gov. Samuel Ortom, who flagged-off the vaccination exercise, charged local government council chairmen, traditional rulers, and religious organisations to join hands in the campaign to have everyone vaccinated.

While commending the state for its polio-free status, Ortom said that his administration had released N29 million for the completion of the permanent site for the Primary Healthcare Board, adding that another N10 million was released as counter-part funding for logistics.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary (ES), Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Ben Ageda, said that 1,586 ad hoc staff were recruited to vaccinate over four million people in the 243 council wards of the state, adding that the remaining 34 wards were previously vaccinated during outbreaks.

“The Strategies adopted for this campaign is to use fixed Post Vaccination teams, Mobile teams, and extra teams to cover 4 million bundled doses of Yellow Fever Vaccines from national cold stores for the exercise.

“All COVID-19 Preventive Protocols will be observed by the vaccination team.

“I want to assure the public that the Yellow Fever vaccine, which is safe and effective, is the best preventive measure against the disease.

“Therefore, every eligible person must not miss this opportunity but come out to be vaccinated,” he.

Vanguard News Nigeria

