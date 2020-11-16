Benue government confirms outbreak of yellow fever in Ogbadibo LG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government, Monday, confirmed that the strange ailment that recently claimed 20 lives in Okpeilo-Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State was Yellow Fever.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Addingi who made the confirmation in Makurdi while briefing reporters at the end of the weekly State Executive Council, EXCO, meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom, explained that the blood samples taken to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja confirmed the diagnosis.

The Commissioner said the government had directed that the entire Ogbadibo LGA be vaccinated to prevent further spread and loss of lives in the area.

“Apart from Ogbadibo LGA, Okpokwu and Ado LGAs which are close LGAs and in some areas share the same stream and markets will also benefit from the exercise,” she said.

On other decisions taken at the meeting, Mrs Addingi said the EXCO also approved the constitution of an Information and Communication Technology, ICT, Council for the state.

She said the 13-member council would serve as an advisory body to the government on all state ICT related matters and would design a roadmap for the development of ICT in Benue.

“Its duties also include collaboration with Federal Ministry of Communications and digital economy, relevant agencies and departments and non-governmental organisations to attract investments in ICT in the State,” she said.

Mrs Addingi said the EXCO approved the purchase of tables and chairs by the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB for distribution to UBEC schools across the State through direct purchase.

She said the EXCO also ratified the report of the steering committee for the execution of the forthcoming Benue Youth Summit scheduled to hold between November 25th and 27th 2020.

