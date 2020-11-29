Beauty has nothing to do with being sexy ― Julie Akpan

Kindly Share This Story:

Julie Akpan has a lot of reasons to cheer and be happy about as a Nollywood actress. In spite of having been just five years on the scene Miss Akpan has entrenched her footprints on the landscape in pomp and pride. In a matter of days two films produced by her, titled Sister’s Plot and Intimacy will go live on YouTube. Recently she spoke with Potpourri on some topical issues.

On beauty and being sexy, she opines, “I don’t think being sexy has much to do with appearance alone or beauty because while beauty attracts, beauty in itself is not sexy.

Many women tried to be sexy but failed because this isn’t something that can be practised or faked. In my opinion, being sexy is more than just the appearance or the body of a person. Being sexy means being genuinely confident and positive, intelligent and proud of being who you are, and being able to take control of your life.”

On her Opinions on sex, marriage and relationships, she said, “ For me, sex is an exercise one gets to enjoy with your partner, someone you have feelings for, basically for adult, that is when it’s enjoyable. Marriage on the other hand is a good thing but I must say is not meant for everyone because marriage is a necessity but not compulsory.

On the other hand, a relationship is a normal thing, but it also depends on the kind of relationship we are talking about here, but whichever, it’s good for one to get involved.”

Julie Akpan was born Juliet Akpan Daniel and has featured in films like Princess River, Against the Odds, Spiritual Wife, Material Wife, Impotent Alhaji, Sensation and many more.

