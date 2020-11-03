BBNaija: Is Mercy and Ike’s romance really over?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

The above seems to be the question on the minds of fans of Big Brother Naija 2019 power couple, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema, as their one-year romance is alleged to have hit rocks.

Though there hasn’t been an official information in that regard, break-up speculations between the duo started circulating online after the BBNaija Season 4 winner, Mercy in a series of Snapchat posts hinted that her relationship with Ike is over, revealing she is set to tie the knot with her mystery lover.

The actress and video vixen who shared a video of herself smiling wrote, “Good morning from Mrs H”.

The BBN winner also disclosed that she is “off to court” in a photo that came with a ring emoji.

Also, a social media user believed to be Mercy’s close friend posted a photo confirming the end of the one year relationship between the Big Brother Naija Season 4 lovebirds.

In the photo, Mercy is seen being all loved up with the mystery man, and captioned it, “Love is a beautiful thing @sugarplum055 can’t wait”.

Followers of the duo have been thrown into confusion as some feel it’s a publicity stunt, whilst others believe the relationship could be over.

Mercy has gone on to drop a subtle shade amid the rumors. “…when a man is useless in every aspect of life…, drop him like used sanitary pad that you’ll never use again…” she tweeted in part.

Ike Onyema, on his part, seemingly fired back. “Never get jealous when you see your ex with someone else, because our parents taught us to give our used toys to the less fortunate.” he wrote.

A visit to Ike’s Instagram page shows he has deleted the birthday post he made for Mercy Eke on the 29th of September this year.

In the now deleted birthday post with the duo wearing matching outfits, Ike wrote;

“Hey birthday girl 🎁, you are the most gorgeous girl I have ever met with the sweetest soul😇. The best sight in the world is to look at you smile. From the day you walked into my life, you’re all I think about. Your my peace and I can’t believe you’re mine”.

