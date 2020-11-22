BBNaija duo, Dorathy, Frodd, other celebrities grace Mobile City launch in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

On Friday, November 20, 2020 Lagos town of Amuwo and its environs was thrown into pandemonium at the sight of top notch celebrities who had come for the launch of a new mobile brand known as Mobile City.

The new mobile phones seller brand was the cynosure of all eyes when it was launch as crowds gathered to savour the beauty of the new picturesque outfit and the array of celebrities who have come to support the brand.

BBNaija first runner-up of the Season 5 edition, Dorathty, Season 4 third runner-up, Frodd, the celebrity barman, the Cubana Chief Priest, actor, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Charles Okocha, comedian Ajebo and many others graced the event.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Mobile City, Ejirika Stanley Afunwaelotanna aka Afunwa, the company has been in existence for eleven years and only just making an entry into the Nigerian mobile phones market having established itself as a top brand in Hong Kong, USA, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe

“Mobile City is a brand focused on providing customers with a seamless convergent telecommunications experience anytime, anywhere, through any terminal. We aim to bring the best in

mobile phone technology whilst remaining budget friendly for our customers understanding the importance of affordable top-end 4G Smartphones,” he said.

Speaking further on the brand, he added, “We strive to provide our customers not only with smartphones, but also we help create a lifestyle that can be recognised, acknowledged and shared among the world community. Mobile City is a brand that believes in change and dares to be different. “With a range of stylish smartphones paired with great technology, we sell excellent phones for the young, and the young at heart. Mobile City offers competitive pricing and readily available stock on leading brands.

Our sales division has a customer-centric approach and is focused on world-class service delivery. We aim for immediate response to customers’ queries and the fastest turnaround times. Our expertise in emerging markets, strong partner relationships and service-delivery focus has earned us several accolades.”

Mr Ejirika Stanley Afunwaelotanna aka Afunwa is a young vibrant successful businessman, politician and a philanthropist whose education and knowledge about modern technology has kept on top of the leader-board.

His vision is not to contain and limit the business of modern technology gadgets only to retail sales, but also to expand it as further as possible.

It was this vision that gave birth to the launching of “Mobile City Nigeria” a gadget store aimed at creating a better competitive market and delivering quality and outstanding products and services.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: