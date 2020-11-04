Breaking News
Translate

BBNaija Dorathy marks birthday with sultry pictures

On 10:29 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Reality TV star and first runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 5, Dorathy Bachor has set Instagram on fire with spanking, jaw-dropping sexy pictures to mark her birthday today.

The heavy- chested star started the celebration some two days ago, dropping a series of pictures to announce her birthday with raunchy pictures which in no small way amplify her God-given features.

ALSO READ: Security operatives have arrested 2 IPOB kingpins of Oyigbo killings – Wike

Dorathy turns 25 today and on her Instagram page, she says: “2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed a virtue.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!