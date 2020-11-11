Breaking News
Bayelsa West: Federal High Court dismisses case against Dickson

By-Election: Ex-Gov Dickson emerges PDP candidate for Bayelsa WestThe Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has dismissed a case filed by the All Progressive Congress, APC, against former Governor and Peoples Democratic Party Candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson.

Presiding Justice Jane Nyang of the Federal High Court dismissed the APC suit for lack of jurisdiction.

She also ruled that the suit filed by one Eneoriekumoh Owoupele was brought to the court after the stipulated time for such an action.

Owoupele, through his lawyer, Mr. AO Aniso, was seeking to disqualify Chief Dickson from participating in the election for alleged supply of false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The judge, however, ruled that the case was statute barred as the prescribed period for litigation had passed. The judge subsequently dismissed it.

