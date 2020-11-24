BAUCHI: No grain of palliative was diverted, Gov Mohammed declares

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed has said all palliatives so far collected have been distributed and have reached the targeted beneficiaries as no grain or any component of the commodities was diverted by any person or group of persons.

The governor made the declaration on Tuesday at the final distribution of the palliative relief materials to beneficiaries in Bauchi local government area where he applauded members of the COVID-19 palliative distribution committee in the state for judicious distribution and proper handling of the commodities.

He said under the ‘food basket’ method, a household is entitled to one food basket which contains 10kg of rice, 10kg of cornflour, 5kg of millet, 5k of beans, 2kg of Sugar, 3 pieces of spaghetti, 100 cubes of spices, 1kg of salt and 2 litres of vegetable/palm oil.

According to him, the palliative distribution committee has distributed a total of 110, 000 food basket to the 20 local Government areas of the state as part of government’s effort to ameliorate the hardship being experienced by the citizens of the state as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ceremony we are witnessing today which is the final distribution of palliative materials in Bauchi local government area is a very significant milestone in government’s modest effort in bringing succour to citizens who are victims of this clear and present-day danger called COVID-19.

“All praises be to Allah, the State got tremendous assistance by way of donations from well-meaning members of the public, corporate organisations, government agencies, local and international donors and many others too numerous to mention.”

“Special mention must be made to CA-COVID under the leadership of Aliko Dangote and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs for their remarkable contribution to palliative in Bauchi State. I must also mention my personal appreciation and that of my government to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Bauchi for his leadership, commitment, his presence. The fear of his presence made everyone to be alive to their responsibilities,” the governor said.

In their separate remarks, the deputy governor who is also the Chairman, Task Force on COVID-19, Senator Baba Tela and Emir of Bauchi who served as the Chairman of Palliative Distribution Committee expressed gratitude to the governor for not interfering in the committee’s responsibilities.

