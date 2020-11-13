Bauchi mourns as police confirms 18 deaths in canoe mishap

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

At least eighteen people have been confirmed dead after a canoe ferrying 23 persons capsized in river Buji, Zango Majiya village, Itas-Gadau local government area of Bauchi state.

The Police Public Relations (PPRO) Ahmed Wakil confirmed this sad development in a press release on Friday where he noted that 18 persons died while five were rescued unconscious from river Buji.

“On 12/11/2020 at about 1100hrs, one Ali Adamu village head of Majiya came to Itas-Gadau Police Station and reported that on the same date at about 1030hrs, one Nuhu Kaila ‘m’ of Zango Majiya village while carrying about 23 persons in a canoe from Zango Majiya to farm.

He said on reaching the middle of river Buji, the canoe capsized, as a result, the following persons: Abdulraham shehu ‘m’ aged 20yrs, Suwaiba Yusuf ‘f’ aged 12yrs old, Saude Abdulkarim’ F ‘aged 14yrs old, Fatima Maigari ‘f’ aged 10yrs, Zuwaira Maigari ‘f’ aged 10yrs, Hari Maigari ‘f’ aged 9yrs, Hussaina Maigari ‘f’ aged 8yrs, Ummani Abdulkarim ‘f’ aged 15yrs, Halima Saminu ‘f’ aged 15yrs, of Gidan Ganji village, Najaatu Hamza ‘f’ aged 15yrs, Nura Abdullahi ‘m’ aged 25yrs, Yahuza Abdullahi ‘f’ aged 12yrs, Hafsa Abdullahi ‘f’ aged 11yrs, of Majiya village, Sadiya Hashimu ‘f’ aged 10yrs, Khadija Alhassan ‘f’ aged 15yrs, of Gwarai village and Amina Idris ‘f’ aged 15yrs died on the spot.

“Also in the list of those who died include Kaltime Hudu ‘f’ aged 14yrs, Furaira Malam Magaji ‘f’ aged 14yrs, of Zangon Majiya but the canoe driver and Aisha Adamu ‘f’ aged 16yrs, Umaru Adamu ‘m’ aged 30yrs were rescued while they were still unconscious. On receiving the report, the DPO and a team of policemen rushed to the scene. Corpses were removed from the river and taken to General Hospital Itas for postmortem examination where a medical doctor certified 18 persons dead, while 5 persons were rescued,” the statement reads.

Several people who spoke with Vanguard said there wherein shock after hearing the sad news.

Adamu Kabiru, an indigene of Itas who said he knew some of the victims lamented their death while praying for the repose of their souls.

“Subhanallah, may the departed soul rest in peace, and may Allah comfort the family for their loss,” he prayed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: