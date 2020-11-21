Barca, Madrid play catch-up as La Liga returns

Kindly Share This Story:

The last time neither of the two giants of Spanish football, Barcelona and Real Madrid, were not leading after the ninth matchday was in 2006, when Sevilla topped the table by one point from Barcelona, with Real fourth.

Looking at the current La Liga table, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid occupy first, second and third place respectively.

Real Madrid are fourth – four points behind Real Sociedad, albeit with a game in hand, while Barcelona are eighth – nine points behind the leaders, but having played two games less.

And on Saturday both Barcelona and Real Madrid will have their mettle tested as they travel to Atlético Madrid and Villarreal respectively.

Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, the task of taking Barça back to the heights their fans expect was not made any easier when teenaged superstar Ansu Fati injured his knee in their last match against Real Betis.

