Bandits riddle Kaduna police APC with bullets

***as operatives rescue two persons from bandits in Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, of the police was riddled with bullets by bandits in Kaduna on Friday night.

Security agencies have informed the Kaduna State Government that they have repelled armed bandits on Friday night in Igabi local government area.

According to the agencies, the armed bandits ambushed troops and security operatives patrolling Rigasa-Link Road at Rugar Bello junction.

The operatives rescued two persons, Sahabi Lawal and Dan Aliko while Sani Khalil is still missing.

Similarly, the Armoured Personnel Carrier of the police was riddled with bullets as was seen by locals on Saturday.

The bandits who were denied freedom of action, escaped while stray bullets hit two citizens driving from the Mando axis of the Rigasa-Link Road.

The two citizens were rushed to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital but sadly, one of them, Rabiu Awwal died while the second citizen (Umar El-Khattab) is responding to treatment.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a condolence message to the deceased’s family and offered prayers for the repose of his soul. The Governor wished the citizen recuperating a speedy recovery.

The Governor also commended troops and police personnel that repelled the armed bandits and rescue of two citizens.

The troops and police are still carrying out aggressive patrols in the general area.

