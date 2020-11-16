Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Contrary to claims that many were killed by bandits in an attack by bandits along Kaduna-Abuja road, the state government has said that 2 people were killed in the attack.

The Kaduna State Government,however, said it was grateful for the operational feedback it received from the military on the successful rescue of nine persons on Sunday after their kidnapping, on the Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.

Samuel Aruwan:

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs ,in a statement on Monday, explained that the Government has also received feedback from a citizen who listed five relations as being kidnapped, details of which have been submitted for immediate security action.

“On the other hand, the government is appealing to the media to be conscious and circumspect, and aid security efforts towards containing banditry, rather than unwittingly giving more life to the criminal activities of the armed bandits.”

“As at this moment, the Doka General Hospital, Military, Police and Federal Road Safety Corps have separately confirmed that two persons lost their lives, contrary to the reports being circulated which claim that many were killed.”

“The State Government is open for inquiries and feedback from all and sundry, including the media for sound documentation and resolution.”

“Furthermore, while not holding brief for security agencies, the Kaduna State Government wishes to strongly debunk the reports that the Military and other security operatives have abandoned the route.

“To uphold such a narrative would amount to a denial of the huge sacrifices being made by security personnel, with several paying the supreme price while patrolling the route.

“There is indeed presence of troops at strategic locations on the route, comprising Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS), a response of the Defence Headquarters with both ground and air components, having operational headquarters (with a functional helipad) at Kateri town.

“There is also a team from the Inspector General of Police (Operation Puff Adder) with two outfits (Special Tactical Squad and Intelligence Response Team) complementing operations with technical support.

“Despite yesterday’s setback, Kaduna State Government will continue to support and encourage security operatives on the frontlines as they work to protect citizens and their right to live and travel in peace.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai appreciates the security personnel who have continued to show deep patriotism and uncommon bravery in tackling security challenges in the State.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai also commends communities and critical stakeholders that have been supportive in this challenging time.

“The Government of Kaduna State will continue to provide citizens with updates on the security situation.”

