Balogun emerges 15th President of Rotary Club of Lagos Mainland

Kindly Share This Story:

Amidst cheers from friends and family, Rotarian Olamilekan Balogun has been installed as the 15th President of the Rotary Club of Lagos Mainland.

The fashion designer and socialite was installed at an epoch-making event held in Lagos, recently.

In his acceptance speech, Balogun thanked members of the club for the confidence reposed in him, while pledging to be committed to the ideals of the club through sterling performances.

READ ALSO ActionAid wants humanitarian organizations to syenrgise for positive impact in N’East region

“I stand here before you today to deliver this acceptance speech as the 15th President of the Rotary Club of Lagos Mainland because members of the club believed in my story and then decided to give me an opportunity to be of service to humanity.

“Clearly, it cannot be because I am the best or the most qualified in a club blessed with so many quality members. It can only be because life is an ocean of opportunities and the Rotary family understands that we only need to keep opening those opportunities to one another.

Opportunities Rotarians and guests, let me state emphatically that I am humbled by this opportunity to serve, particularly in a very difficult phase of our human existence amidst the Coronavirus pandemic which continues to test the limits of our collective humanity.

“I would like to thank you my fellow Opportunities Rotarians for selecting me to lead this great club as President for the Rotary year 2020-2021. As I stand here before you today, I would also like to assure you that I will give my maximum dedication to the cause of Rotary in this role, the same way I have demonstrated my commitment since I was inducted into the club.

“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate Immediate Past President Lanre Hotonu and his board for a very successful year. During his year, IPP Hotonu did many things to show his support for me as his successor and I thank him. But let me put him on notice here that I will be depending on his continued support throughout the year. In fact, be warned IPP Hotonu, I will not allow you to slip away.

“I have watched you closely in the past one year and one thing that I have learned is how you keep smiling even when the message is not so delightful. Yes, my IPP has taken the word ‘cool’ to a whole new level and I am sure with him by my side, the club will continue on a steady path of progress.

I would also like to congratulate each of the new board members. Our fellow club members have shown their confidence in you and me by electing us to our respective positions and I look forward to serving with you. I have already seen the energy, enthusiasm and commitment that you bring to the board. I am proud to note that each of you has already begun activities in your respective avenues of service.

Colleagues in service to humanity, I implore you to uphold the values of partnership and collaboration and also fulfill the mission of Rotary in ‘service above self’.

“On behalf of the Board, I wish to thank our membership, Rotaractors, Interactors, Inner Wheelers, my family and friends in advance for their support and together with constant guidance from our esteemed council of Past Presidents, I am confident of success,” he said.

Unveiling the theme for the year, the new president shared his plans for 2020-2021.

His words: “The theme for this year is ‘Rotary Opens Opportunities’ and in the words of Rotary International President Holger Knaack, ‘Rotary isn’t just a club for people to join, but rather an invitation to endless opportunities’. We believe that our acts of service, big and small, create opportunities for people who need our help. Indeed, each activity of Rotary opens another opportunity for someone, somewhere.

“On this note, kindly permit me to share with you some of our plans for 2020-2021: Donation of 10,000 copies of exercise books; Drilling of borehole water at Otto community; Donation of grinding machines to Oyingbo market traders; Inter-secondary debate; Donation of 200 chairs and tables to St. Paul Primary School; Billboards at Iponri Grammar School.”

The event also witnessed the induction of 2020/2021 Board of Directors and fundraising.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: