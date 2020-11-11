Balarabe Musa’s Death: ‘Great loss for Nigeria, democracy, downtrodden,’ says Gov Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has described the death of Balarabe Musa, former Kaduna state governor, as a great loss too, Nigeria, democracy, and the downtrodden.

He stated this to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday while delivering a condolence message.

“We received with shock and sadness, the news of the death of the former second republic Governor of the old Kaduna state, Malam Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, who passed away when Nigeria needed him the most” Ganduje stated.

Nigeria’s democracy, according to the governor “Was moulded by the likes of the former governor of Kaduna state, Malam Balarabe Musa.

“Not only Nigerian democracy, Africa’s transition to democracy in the last decades, benefited immensely from Balarabe Musa’s in-depth concern for the downtrodden ones.”

Governor Ganduje said, the late governor’s unparalleled concern for the welfare of the “Talakawas” (poor people), placed him above many politicians in the country, insisting that, “the indelible marks he left behind during his reign as a governor were enough reasons to explain his genuine love for the people.”

“On behalf of the government and good people of Kano state, I am extending our heartfelt condolence to his family, the government of Kaduna state, his friends, and well-wishers and pray that May Allah forgives all his mistakes and reward all his good deeds,” he stated.

While lamenting that, the death of the former governor was a great loss for Nigeria, democracy, and the downtrodden ones, he admonished politicians to always take a leaf from the late former governor, “he always believed the people first, people first and people first,” he said.

