Balarabe Musa was a forthright leader – Gov Yahaya Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has commiserated with the people and government of Kaduna State over the death of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, a former civilian governor of the state who passed on at the age of 84.

Balarabe was the first civilian governor of Kaduna State during Nigeria’s Second Republic and elected under the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Bello in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed described the late former governor as a forthright, uncompromising and progressive politician who stood for the right causes.

The governor said that Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole have lost a principled politician and an elderstatesman who had contributed positively to nation building through his wise counsels from time to time.

According to him, Alhaji Balarabe Musa would be sorely missed by Nigerians especially the ordinary people (Talakawas) for his commitment and struggle in advocating for their socioeconomic wellbeing and welfare.

Bello while commiserating with the family of the former governor; People and Government of Kaduna State over the death, prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanna and fortitude for those left behind to bear the loss.

Vanguard

