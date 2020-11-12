Balarabe Musa compassionate, humane leader, says PDP Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

The 2019 Kaduna Central Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Lawal Adamu Musa, has said that Nigeria has lost one of its most compassionate and humane leaders in the late former Governor, Balarabe Musa.

Adamu in a statement on he personally signed on Thursday, in Abuja, said that Musa was a role model for a politically fractured Nigeria.

He said that Balarabe Musa as Governor in the Second Republic ensured that his reign defended the cause of the ordinary citizens because of his humane approach to governance.

The PDP chieftain said that Nigeria would miss Musa’s fatherly love to the poor and vulnerable, especially at this time when the country is passing through difficult challenges.

“The nation is mourning the passing of genuine greatness — the real defender of the common man, not cheap rhetoric from politicians and leaders who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly,” Lawal Adamu Musa said.

The Kaduna PDP chieftain further said that the former governor’s legacies in the state would endure. R

He added that Nigerian politicians had great things to learn from Balarabe Musa’s devotion to a Nigeria founded on the values: freedom, human rights, opportunity, democracy and equal justice under law.

“Remarkably, his death seems to have reminded the Nigerian people that these values are what would make us truly the giant of Africa — not the tribal partisanship and personal acquisition politics that have recently characterized our political life,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

