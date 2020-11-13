Ayetoro family emerges winner of Peak Chocolate Family Contest

Kindly Share This Story:

…Wins cash reward and a year’s supply of Peak Chocolate.

Peak Chocolate, the 3-in-1 nourishing cocoa beverage from FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, the makers of Peak Milk, engaged over 60 families in the maiden edition of the Peak Chocolate Family Contest.

The predominantly Instagram-based activity anchored by comedienne and OAP Anita Asuoha a.k.a. “Real Warri Pikin” began on September 12, 2020 and held its final edition on October 4, 2020. After weeks of suspense, thrills, excitement, and emotion, the Peak Family Contest came to a spectacular end.

The finale was breathtaking as the nine families that qualified for the finals out of over 60 families were locked in a battle of wits for the grand prize of N100,000 and a year’s supply of the nutritious Peak Chocolate. The grand finale kicked-off in grand style with the families being asked to answer as many rapid-fire general knowledge questions as possible, all within 3 minutes. In the end, the Ayetorofamiliy was announced the winner at the grand finale.

Following the Ayetoro family, the Adewale and Enyeribe families emerged the first and second runners up, taking home 6months’ supply of Peak Chocolate and 3months’ supply of Peak Chocolate respectively.

According to Feyisola Alabi, the Brand Manager Peak Chocolate, “The Peak family contest perfectly encapsulates the Brand’s commitment to provide nourishment for the family and foster unity through healthy and safe forms of indulgence even in these times. Through this campaign, the brand reminded Nigerians that family is our greatest gift and support system through challenging times such as this.” On what lovers of the show can expect in the future, Feyisola, revealed that the next initiative from the brand would be more captivating.

Viewers were not left out of the fun as they were rewarded with recharge airtime during the duration of the contest. Every week, 20 families were shortlisted to contest through answering series of questions within 2 minutes. The top three families with the highest number of questions answered each week advanced to the grand finale.

With over 60 years in the dairy industry, FrieslandCampina WAMCO is using its platform and network to nourish Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition and educate families on the importance of good nutrition.

