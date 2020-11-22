Breaking News
Translate

Aviation Minister acquires three new aircraft for NCAT

On 7:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
NCAT
Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has received the first batch of three training aircraft for the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Sirika, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle (@handisirika) on Sunday, adding that there was no better aviation safety than having well trained, proficient aviators.

According to him, training will now be more efficient, faster, and cheaper.

READ ALSO:Gunmen attack Zamfara mosque, kill five, kidnap 18 ― Police

“Our roadmap is yielding good results. We appreciate your support, ” he added.

Recalls that NCAT was designed to be a training centre for Nigerian and African pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, and navigation aid technicians.

It subsequently created a flying school, air traffic services, and communications school, and aeronautical electronics and telecommunications school to meet its objectives.

In the late 1970s, it began giving specialised training courses in instrument landing systems, jet simulation, airline transport, and VHF omnidirectional range.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!