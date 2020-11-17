Automobile Firm, Geely Holding receives 2020 Autocar awards

Kindly Share This Story:

In recognition of its performance in the automobile industry over the past twelve months, Geely Holding Group executives and subsidiary brands have emerged top at the 2020 Autocar Awards.

In a show of strength at the prestigious awards, Geely Holding’s Executive Vice President of Design, Peter Horbury, was awarded the Autocar Lifetime Achievement award, while Hakan Samuelson, Volvo Cars’ Chief Executive Officer, received Autocar’s top award – the Issigonis Trophy, as Volvo’s subsidiary, Polestar, was awarded the 2020 Game Changer award.

While congratulating Geely Holdings, Mikano International Limited, the exclusive partner of Geely in Nigeria, in a statement, noted that this is a remarkable achievement which shows the brand’s growing market presence and its contribution to the global auto industry.

While expressing his delight, the Chairman of Geely Holding, Li Shufu said, “The recognition that we have received from Autocar are the results of more than two decades of continuous internationalization at Geely Holding, where we have focused on developing our internal talent and bringing the best products and services to the consumers.

“Geely Holding will continue to deepen its footprints across the globe, especially in Africa, with its recent partnership with Mikano in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Peter Horbury’s well-deserved Lifetime Award reflects more than fifty years of dedication to design at leading automotive brands, where he helped develop some of industry’s iconic cars. During his tenure at Volvo Cars in the 1990s, Peter was credited with introducing new sleek design – an approach he extended after the Swedish company was acquired by Geely Holding in 2010.

At Geely Holding, Peter oversaw the growth of Geely Auto’s global design function which has now grown to five studios in Europe, America, China and south East Asia with more than 1000 members of staff. With a new confident, Chinese inspired but internationally focused design language, Geely Auto has seen its sales triple over the last eight years.

The Lynk & Co brand, a premium brand positioned between Geely Auto and Volvo Cars was also developed by Peter Horbury’s team in Sweden alongside Geely’s engineering unit, CEVT, and unveiled for the first time in late 2016 before going on sale in China in 2017, where the brand has sold over 300,000 units to date.

On his part, Hakan Samuelson was awarded the Issigonis Trophy for the major impact that he has had on Volvo Cars over the past eight years. He has overseen major growth at Volvo Cars during his tenure as CEO with growing global sales, an expanded manufacturing footprint in China and the United States, and fully committing to electrifying the Volvo range.

Polestar, Geely’s electric performance brand, received the Game-changer Award for redefining the perception of modern Grand Tourer vehicles with the introduction of Polestar 1, which utilizes a cutting-edge drivetrain, driver focused dynamics and concept car looks. It uses Geely holding’s most advanced drivetrain to date that utilizes a 2.0 turbocharged and supercharged engine which is mated to an electric powertrain that offers up to 124km of electric range and can produce a combined 609BHP and 1000Nm (738lb – ft) of torque.

