Augie, Mensem, Muhammad, Busari, others storm 2020 CIArb conference

Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Amina Augie, President of the Court of Appeal, Nigeria, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad Ph.D., GCON are among 72 panelists that will feature in the two days Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Nigeria Branch starting from Wednesday November 25, in Lagos.

Others are International Economist, Mrs. Mitta Gyang, Chief Justice of Rwanda, Justice Dr. Faustin Ntezilyayo, President of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators,UK, Francis Xavier, SC, PBM, C. Arb, FCIArb, Chairman Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Nigeria Branch, Mr. Tunde Busari, SAN, C.Arb.

Speaking on the readiness, Chairman Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Nigeria Branch, Mr. Tunde Busari, SAN, C.Arb, disclosed that, the theme for the year, “Arbitration and ADR in a Free Trade Regime: Accessing Africa’s Readiness”, would focus on African readiness to combat court cases through accessing arbitration facilities

According to him, the two-day event will feature young arbitrators, panelists’ sessions as well as induction of different cadres of membership.

He noted that, President of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) Francis Xavier, SC, PBM, C. Arb, FCIArb will deliver a goodwill message while the keynote paper will be delivered by the Chief Justice of Rwanda, Justice Dr. Faustin Ntezilyayo.

“Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Amina Augie will discuss the keynote paper while, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad Ph.D., GCON will declare the conference open.

“The plenary session according to him has been designed to access the readiness of African countries in issues relating to arbitration and ADR in a free trade regime which will be chaired by former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, C.Arb.

“Other sessions include, “Promoting a Pro-enforcement culture in Africa: New measures in Arbitration and Mediation”, The Singapore Convention on enforcement of mediation agreements: Matters Arising” as well as “Free trade regimes and investor state Disputes: The Intersection between ICSID and AfCFTA” to be conducted by renowned professors of law and practitioners, Professor Paul Idornigie SAN, C.Arb, and Professor Dr. Maxi Scherer respectively”, he disclosed

