Attack on ANLCA: Police charges 9 to Court

By Godfre Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

Nine of the 40 persons who were arrested for attacking and vandalized the Secretariat of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) recently have been charged to Court by the Festac  Town, Lagos  Division of the Nigerian Police.

The accused persons were alleged to have attacked the  secretariat with guns and other dangerous weapons  and assaulted a policeman in the process of resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, the Association has urged its various chapters in the country to prepare for elections of their executives as prescribed by the constitution and disregard any threat from any individual to discourage them from such a task.

The statement signed by the National President ANLCA, Iju Tony Nwabunike, said the  National Executive Committee(NECOM)  of the Association is yet to conclude its  own independent  investigations   to determine the total cost of the damage that was done to the Secretariat and its other properties and the exact amount allegedly stolen by the attackers, weeks after the incident.

Nwabunike  attributed the delay in concluding its own  investigation to the  #ENDSARS protests and the curfew put in place by the Lagos State Government.

He said that the association was following the prosecution of the suspects with keen interest to ensure that justice was done, while it has gone a step further to petition the relevant  Government security agencies in the country to make sure that the  attackers and their sponsors are made to face the wrath of the law.

