Breaking News
Translate

Atiku reacts to death of Jerry Rawlings

On 3:11 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Thursday mourned the death of ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings.

Rawlings was said to have died of covid-19 related complications at the age of 73. Describing his as African giant, the former vice-president said that “Rawlings tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance.

READ ALSO: Death of my health commissioner, a devastating blow ― Ortom

“He represented a generation of leaders who gave their all for the rebirth of his country and Africa at large. I pray for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana; his contemporaries and current leaders in Africa on the loss of a worthy patriot.”

Jerry Rawlings was an African giant. His tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that…

Posted by Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!