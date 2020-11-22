Atiku, Fayemi, Omo-Agege, others bag good governance award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state have been nominated for the 2020 Global Good Governance Ambassadors award for their contributions to nation-building, peace advocacy and entrepreneurship.

President and Continental Coordinator of the organisation, Amb. Temisan Louis said the award recognises individuals “who have contributed immensely to nation-building, through peace-related programmes and advocacy, job creation and entrepreneurship development”.

According to him, other nominees are Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, Ben Igbakpa, Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau as well as the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Also nominated for this year’s award is, Ambassador Aduge Okorodudu; Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko; Managing Director, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief Bashorun Askia Ogieh; and the founder, African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO), Dr. Elisha Attai.

Louis explained that the award is committed to honouring deserving personalities across different parts of Nigeria who have made meaningful contributions to politics and governance, philanthropy and business.

Also speaking, the organisation’s official brand Ambassador, Miss Sefi Oma, explained that the award includes categories for excellence in youth empowerment, outstanding leadership in public sector governance, innovation and technology, as well as award for nongovernmental organisations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

