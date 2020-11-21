Art collector eulogises African great Sindika Dokolo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

A Businessman and art collector, Dahlton Osa Ozigbo-Esere has described the death of 48 years old fellow art collector and businessman Sindika Dokolo, a Congolese who died in a sea accident in Dubai on October 29, 2020.

A statement by Ozigbo-Esere said Dokolo owned one of the most important contemporary African art collections which he said he used to promote Africans’ interests and their cultures including fight to return stolen art from Africa . This also includes the Benin artefacts from European museums.

He said “Africa has lost a gem, a man whose commitment for the emancipation of African continent and the black race, equality for all irrespective of race and colour through art is unequalled.”

Ozigbo-Esere who said he started collecting art works at the age of 13 said he was motivated and supported by his baptismal Godfather the late Solomon Wangboje; Nigeria’s first Professor of Fine Art and the former Deputy Vice-Chancellor University of Benin.

He said Dokolo “was one of the most passionate persons about art that I discussed art with.

“One who fought and defended our art and fought for its repartraition , one of our biggest art promoters in africa and one with of the most important collections of art.”

The great defender of art in africa has gone home . Farewell to our Art Patron.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: