Army kills al-Qaida military leader in Mali

Spike in COVID-19: Soldiers to enforce use of face masks in EnuguFrench forces have killed Bah Moussa, a military leader of al-Qaida’s North Africa wing in Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

“This is a major success in the fight against terrorism that France is leading with its partners in the Sahel,” said Parly.

“A historic figure of the jihadist movement in the Sahel, Bah ag Moussa is considered responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces,” she added in a statement.

Moussa, a military leader of the Rally for the Victory of Islam and Muslims, an al-Qaida wing operating in the Sahel region, was killed on Tuesday during an operation involving significant intelligence resources, ground troops and helicopters, according to the defence ministry.

France has led a special military operation to curb the insurgency in the Sahel region since 2014. (Xinhua/NAN).

