Argentina to start COVID-19 vaccination 2021 – President

On 7:40 pmIn Healthby
Lagos conducts over 34,000 COVID-19 testsArgentina may start the COVID-19 vaccination with Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, in January or February 2021, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez’s press service said on Wednesday.

On Nov. 6, Fernandez held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they discussed an agreement to provide Argentina with 25 million doses of the vaccine by late 2020 to early 2021.

“We continue to work with Russia to start the vaccination in January and February,” the Argentine president said.

According to the statement, Argentina is also planning to provide its population with the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in March.

The Sputnik V is the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world.

The vaccine is currently going through phase 3 trials in Russia, as well as in Belarus, India, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

The United Kingdom’s AstraZeneca company is one of the leaders in the COVID-19 vaccine race.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine has passed two of the three phases of its vaccine trial.

The third phase is currently being conducted in the UK, Brazil and India. (Sputnik/NAN)

