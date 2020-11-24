Arewa youths want Senator Ndume out of prison

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) on Monday,has said that it was wrong to remand the Senator representing Borno South , Ali Ndume in prison.

Ndume was remanded at the Kuje correctional center in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for his inability to produce the former Chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Maina has been on trial over the alleged misappropriation of N2 billion pension funds.

In a statement in Kaduna, AYF disclosed that Ndume should be allowed his freedom to enable him produce Maina as remanding him in prison will not only infringe on his fundamental rights, but also his chances of producing the person he is standing surety for.

The statement signed by Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu stated that, “This is not the first time that a prominent Nigerian is standing surety for someone that would jump bail or refuse to appeal in court.

“Moreover the Federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has what it takes to hunt down Maina if they really want to. We are aware that Senator Eyinaya Abaribe was a surety to Nnamdi Kanu who had jumped bail and abscond from the country, but the Senator has not been put in prison. Why is Ndume’s case different.

“Is it because Ndume is not from the South like the judge that his own case is different? We are calling on the judge to reverse the order as Ndume is a true Nigerian who has been working seriously for the socio economic well-being of the country and we believe his incalceration is in bad faith.

“We are of the believe that Ndume as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a prominent citizen should have been given enough time to produce Maina.

“We are therefore appealing to Justice Okon Abang to take a look at the person of Ndume. His political and humanitarian posture and give him a reprieve. He should be given more time to produce Maina.”

The youths also said that even though Justice Okon Abang had ordered that the N500m worth of property located in Asokoro, Abuja, be sold, that can be done with out remanding the Senator in custody.

