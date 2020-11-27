Arewa women not educated enough to access NIRSAL, other loans ― JMA

Kindly Share This Story:

…makes case for BVN waiver

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Umbrella body of women in the North, Jama’iyar Matan Arewa (JMA), has said that its women have been having problems accessing the various loans being offered by the Federal and State government.

JMA therefore, engaged representatives from the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank and the Kaduna State Government on ways to enable women to access the various funds being made available.

While speaking at the engagement in Kaduna, the President, JMA, Hajiya Rabi Musa Saulawa said that women were the lifeline of the society and they should be empowered so that they could take care of the home.

“My women have been having problems accessing the various loans being offered by the Federal and State government. So I decided to engage representatives of some banks, NIRSAL, the Kaduna State Microfinance Bank and the Kaduna State Women and Empowerment Fund to tell us how we can access these loans.”

“The women do not know much about the loans and secondly, they are unable to go online to apply for the loans. For instance, JMA has a school, we tried to access the private school survival fund, it took us two weeks to do it so I know the problems our women are facing especially those in the rural areas.

The FG, she said, can come up with an easier method, one that does not require them to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) or even have a Bank Verification Number (BVN) in order for rural women to be able to access the loans.

“The FG needs to go back to the drawing table and think of other means whereby our women will be able to access the loans because women are the lifeline of every society and there is no woman that sits at home ideal without engaging in one business or the other.

“Women are more creditworthy than men and out of 10 families, eight of them are run by women which is why we need to finance what women are doing for society to continue to develop and we are ready to guarantee these women to access the loans.”

A representative of the state government microfinance bank advocated for massive registration of businesses by women to show seriousness and determination. He said that registration and business plan was key to a successful business.

“In Kaduna, we want to see that businesses thrive and we will serve as an intermediary to ensure you get the loans,” he said.

Earlier, the Kaduna State government has set aside N400 million for women through the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADWEF) aimed at promoting women in business.

