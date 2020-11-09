Archbishop Sam gifts N21M worth of ZUGACOIN to each committed staff of Samzuga Foundation

Kindly Share This Story:

For their dedication, tenacity and trust, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga has awarded N 21,000,000 (Twenty one million Naira) worth of ZUGACOIN to all his special workers.

This special honour took place during an exclusive meeting with the field workers of Samzuga Foundation, immediately after the Facebook broadcast on Saturday, November 7 where he was tutoring them on how to make money through ZUGACOIN.

Speaking on the kind, timely gesture, the cleric played out the old adage; ‘The patient dog eats the fattest bone’.

He explained further, “The N 21,000,000(twenty one million Naira) I gifted my special workers was for enduring all the shame and insults to work with me till now that I became a celebrity. This is also majorly for them to begin their journey into financial freedom.”

Others who shared in this mouth watering offer includes; The national coordinator of Samzuga Foundation MCS LTD. Assistant national coordinator. National secretary, National Publicity secretary. All the Coordinators of the 6 geopolitical zones in Nigeria. All the functional state coordinators. All functional national Exco members. E-commerce Director/Global Ambassador.

Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga also advised all the beneficiaries to use this offer to help people around them, particularly the youths and the aged in the society.

