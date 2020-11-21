APC Govs, PDP leaders present as Gov El Rufai’s son weds Amb Kazaure’s daughter

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Abayomi Adeshiuda, ABUJA

Prominent political leaders who have dominated the political landscape of the country, as well as renowned business moguls, converged on the Ministers’ Quarters residence of the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai to witness the wedding between his son and the daughter of the former Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Ibrahim Kazaure.

The event which lasted a few minutes was conducted by the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Mallam Isa Pantami who admonished the bride and groom to remember that, “once someone gets married, he has fulfilled half of the obligations of a true Muslim. He only has to strive to meet the rest.

“According to Islam, when two people want to get married, there is the need for the one who is asking the hands of the girl in marriage, and here we have his Highness, Emir Sanusi Lamido who is offering the bride price on behalf of Mallam El Rufai’s family..

“There is also the need to have the Uncle of the bride who is accepting the bride price, and here we have the Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido who has accepted the bride price of one hundred thousand nairas as the bride price on behalf of the Ambassador Kazaure family.

“Finally, we are supposed to have at least two witnesses to the event so that we can pray for the new couple, and here, all of us gathered here are the witnesses to what has happened here today,” Pantami said and closed the event with prayers.

Prominent among guests that trooped into the compound of the El Rufai family to witness the event is the Former Vice President, Mallam Namadi Sambo; Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki; President Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Orento Petroleum, Chief Arthur Eze.

Other dignitaries at the event also include the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Sekondus; Chairman Nigerian Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Minister for Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister for Power, Mamman Saleh and the State Chief of Protocol to the President. Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

Other important guests at the ceremony include the former PDP National Chairman, Adamu Mua’zu; former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu; Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Former Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari; Former Governor of Nassarawa State, Tamko Almakura.

The event which was rounded off with the traditional sharing of kolanuts, candies, dates fruits was also witnessed by the Former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Alhaji Aminu Wali; founding Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba; Former Minister for FCT, Senator Adamu Aliero; Former Minister for Police Affairs, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri and Former Personal Assistant to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Inuwa Baba among many others.

The groom in this marriage, Bashir El-Rufai would meet with the bride, Halima Ibrahim Kazaure at a later event according to Islamic rites.

