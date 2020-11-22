APC Chieftain, Tumsah, felicitates Gov Buni at 53

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Interim National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, has felicitated Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the party on the occasion of his 53rd birthday.

Tumsah, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday in Abuja, joined the family, friends and political associates of Buni as well as the entire people of Yobe in celebrating the occasion.

The APC chieftain commended Buni’s humility, simplicity and discipline in providing exceptional leadership for the people of the state.

According to him, Buni has been diligently bridging the gap and creating a harmonious atmosphere for APC and exchange of ideas for national development.

He affirmed that the governor’s personal attributes of selflessness, maturity and friendliness had substantially eased the relationship between some aggrieved members and the party.

“I am very proud of your patriotic leadership and sacrifice towards developing our democracy.

“I am also proud of your commitments and careful initiatives towards sustaining and consolidating the achievements of our great party,” Tumsah said.

The APC chieftain prayed God to grant Buni long life, good health and wisdom to continue to serve the people of Yobe and humanity.

