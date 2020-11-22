APC chairman’s killers were assassins, not kidnappers ― CP Longe

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Philip Shekwo kidnapped Saturday at about 11 pm was on Sunday afternoon found dead a few metres away from his residence in Lafia metropolis.

This is even as the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the killers were assassins.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdullahi- Balarabe Ibrahim, the state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, government officials, party faithful, and sympathisers were among those in the house of the slain party chairman to catch a glimpse of the incident

It could be recalled that unknown gunmen in their numbers stormed the resident of the late APC Chairman, in Lafia at about 11 pm Saturday and whisked the late party chairman away to an unknown destination.

Speaking to journalists, CP Longe confirmed the death of Philip Shekwo, the APC chairman saying that the abductors of Shekwo were not kidnappers but assassins.

According to Bola Longe, It was a serious joint security battle between the abductors of the late APC chairman before he whisked away by his abductors and subsequently killed stressing that there were no traces of ransom demanded as kidnapping is for profit.

“Intensive effort to gain entrance into the APC chairman’s house was resisted by security men. Those who killed him were not kidnappers and where we saw his dead body is too close to his house. Within a twinkling of an eye, the man was killed. No ransom was demanded I think his killers were assassins,” CP Longe said.

According to CP Longe, “the police command would go on a thorough investigation to reveal those behind his killing. Those behind Philip Tatari Shekwo’s killing would be brought to book to face the full wrath of the law in the state.”

