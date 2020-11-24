Apapa gridlock:  We’re awaiting Governor’s fresh directive — Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Reacting to the total breakdown of law and order with the attendant chaotic traffic situation in Mile-2 and Apapa environs, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka said the state government would soon move to action to restore sanity in the area.

Recall that the traffic situation has worsened in Apapa and environs following the attack on the Presidential Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa by suspected hoodlums last weekend which led to subsequent withdrawal of the team from the area.

When contacted, Fayinka said, “We are not unmindful of what motorists and residents are currently experiencing in traffic situation along Apapa Oshodi- Expressway.

‘I want to assure you that plans are already on to intervene and restore sanity. We are only awaiting the Governor’s directive to move in. That’s all I can say for now.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

