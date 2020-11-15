Anil sues for new Nigeria with debut album ‘Evergreen’

Kindly Share This Story:

Emerging female music star and one of Nigeria’s most sonorous voices – Anii (real name Anita Egbe Igbinovia) comes through with her debut album “Evergreen”, a “Naija-centric” project aimed at renewing the Nigerian dream.

After the success of her last 4 singles “God Bless Us All”, “Shine”, “Kampe” and the highly musically orgasmic “Tohio” which features the legendary Prof. (Sir) Victor Uwaifo, Anii finds a pivotal time in Nigeria’s history to deliver a body of work that not only speaks about the strength of this Nation but also addresses societal issues, urging everyone to keep the hopes alive.

Anii starts off the album on a perfect note with the beautifully crafted “One Nigeria”, a song that talks about the unity amongst diverse cultures in Nigeria, preaching love and harmony. “Almost” is a song that encourages Nigerians to achieve greatness irrespective of the situation as excuses doesn’t nick it. On the 3rd track “Boom-Bang”, Anii addresses the situation of violence in the country and the need for everyone to come together in order to stop the menace eating into our society.

“Shine” takes a bit of a mellow turn as Anii talks about the need for relationships with mutual benefits, something that should exists amongst us as Nigerians if we are to move forward as a Nation. “Evergreen”, the 5th track off the album (which is also the title of the project) focuses on appreciating the blessings that God has bestowed upon Nigeria as a Nation as Anii goes on to declare peace upon it, even at a time like this. “Tohio”, which means “Story” in the native Benin language, features the legendary Prof. (Sir) Victor Uwaifo, tells the story of Nigeria’s independence while also portraying the essence of peaceful International relations.

“A Million Mirrors”, the 7th track off the debut album, paints a picture of the world being a reflection of ourselves, encouraging us to be the change that we seek, even as Nigerians. “Kampe” simply talks about contentment and being blessed as Nigerians despite the challenges and the rigours of the present time. “Dear President” calls on the man at the helm of affairs of the country, charging him to address the needs of the citizens in a bid to fulfil his promises.

On the 10th track “Too Late”, Anii goes a bit more personal and emotional as she preaches the message of love in a different way. In her words “Apologies cannot reverse words and actions so we should stop hurting people as it may be too late to say sorry”. “Gelato” sees Anii simply celebrating the very good people of this Nation while calling all citizens to be good ambassadors of this Nation.

Anii closes the curtain on the “Evergreen” album with the 12 track “God Bless Us All”, a deep and emotional prayerful song aimed at Nigerians at home and abroad.

Anii totally encapsulates the dreams and aspirations of every Nigerian in one fantastic body of work that is the “Evergreen” album and it’s safe to say this is the official Nigerian album, with all tracks produced, mixed and mastered by Ramzy for Evergreen Entertainment.

