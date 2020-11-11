Anglicans call for social justice in the land

Kindly Share This Story:

Anglicans of the Diocese of Lagos, Mainland have called on the federal and state governments to work tirelessly to promote social justice in the country.

They decry the prevalent injustice in various sectors of the Nigerian society, ranging from inequalities in economic power, access to political office, education, and police brutality.

Such injustices, they said, have culminated in weakening the bonds of nationhood and given vent to agitations for a restructured society.

They noted that the recent protest of youths in the country was a cry against injustice and a call for the impunity to stop. The call came in the communique issued at the end of the second session of their fifth synod held at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute Meta, and signed by the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Revd Akinpelu Johnson and the Synod Secretary, Venerable Emmanuel Adekoya.

The synod welcomed the Government’s readiness to address the issues raised, condemned the loss of lives, and urged the Government to get to the bottom of it through a thorough investigation and meting out of justice to all parties.

ALSO READ:

The synod urged all Nigerians to be conscious of the need to protect public and private facilities and infrastructure, stressing that destroying the limited facilities in the name of protest is wasteful and counterproductive.

On COVID-19, the synod noted the grave impact the pandemic has wrought on the country. Whilst appreciating efforts of the various governments to address it, the synod urged all Nigerians not to lower guard as there is a spike of the outbreak worldwide. Synod thanked all donors of money and material as palliatives for the Covid-19 pandemic and urged all authorities and persons to judiciously apply the items for the purpose for which they are meant.

On Lagos State, the synod called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently address the state of roads in the state, which has compounded commuting time and brought frustration to many.

To bring succour to the people, Synod implored the state government to intensify efforts at ensuring that only roadworthy trucks and articulated vehicles ply our roads so as to reduce road accidents, caused by ill-maintained vehicles, and address cases of falling containers, worsened by poor monitoring.

The Synod commended the Governor for the renewed interest in the light rail project started by the Government of Mr Babatunde Fashola and urged him to speed up work so as to reduce the transportation hardship faced daily by Lagosians. Synod further urged him to make the necessary investments in the water transportation sector.

They synod reminded Nigerians that God is a God of Justice, it was incumbent on all to commit to ridding the land of unjust practices.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: