Anglican Knights to hold conference Nov 26 to 29

On 6:06 amIn Newsby
The Council of Knights, Anglican  Communion,  Ughelli Diocese, Delta State would host the 22nd Joint Council of Knights, JCK Delegates Conference November 26 to 29, 2020.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary, JCK Publicity Sub Committee, Sir Monday Obaro Okeya, and Sir Festus Ahon respectively, said the three-day event would hold at All Saints Cathedral Church, Otor-Iwhreko, Ughelli.

The statement noted that the theme of the conference: “And lo I am with you always,  even to the end of the age” was drawn from Matthew 28:20b (NKJV).

