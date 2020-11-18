Kindly Share This Story:

The Anambra State Ministry of Tertiary and Science Education, on Wednesday, said it generated N85.5 million between January and October.

The Commissioner, Mrs Sally Mbanefo, said this when she appeared before the House of Assembly Committee on Tertiary Education to defend the ministry’s 2021 budget.

Mbanefo said: “At the beginning of the year, the ministry was given a revenue target of N48.6 million but I’m glad to inform this committee that as at October, we have generated over N85.5 million.

“We are hoping to generate more before the end of the year.”

The commissioner expressed regret over the non-release of adequate funds to the ministry to carry out major projects.

“We are the supervisory ministry for the various state-owned tertiary institutions, including Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam.

“We also supervise the Mineral Resources Agency.

“These institutions have various challenges, in terms of infrastructure, staff remuneration and welfare.

“We are appealing to the committee to help us look into our budget so we can address the problems,” she said.

Mbanefo also said the ministry, in collaboration with the Federal Government, was working on the installation of gas stations in the state to increase its usage and reduce the use of fuel.

According to her, government is working to make gas an alternative to fuel and Anambra is going to be one of the pioneer states for the project.

“We are also working to establish ceramic and steel factories in the state,” she said.

In a remark, the Chairperson of the committee, Mrs Beverly Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche (Onitsha South), lauded the ministry’s efforts on revenue generation.

Ikpeazu-Nkemdiche urged the ministry to evolve an action plan that would help to enhance the standard of learning in tertiary institutions.

She described education as key to the success and development of an individual and state.

The lawmaker promised that the committee would continue to promote tertiary education through positive legislation.

“We will ensure we carry out oversight functions to ascertain policies that will promote the standard of learning in our institutions,” she said.

