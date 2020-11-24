Kindly Share This Story:

As Anambralians prepare for the 2021 gubernatorial election, Obidike Chukwuebuka, a proactive youth activist and good governance advocate, Tuesday, advised electorates to choose men of integrity.

In a statement he personally sent to Vanguard, Obidike who hails from Nnewi North LGA, charged Anambralians to be wary of criminals seeking their support.

His words: “As Anambra state Governorship election is approaching many criminals with selfish ambition have been parading themselves waiting to loot our collective treasury , making empty promises which they cant deliver. Anambralians should watch out for this people because their agenda is to loot and loot until there is nothing to loot again.

“The supreme quality of leadership is an unquestionably integrity, without it no one can achieve real success, no matter who the person is. A man of integrity is one that can match his words with actions. Anambralians should be very careful with all the empty promises from all this political criminals jumping around the state.

“Anambralians should be conscious of this word “Integrity” because if a leader acts with integrity, he will treat his people right and do what is best for the state. In fact it is only leaders with integrity that realise that their actions , words, decisions and methodologies are important in creating true values and cultures of the state .

“We have two key pillars of leaders, which are “Trustworthiness and Integrity”. Anambra can be better and become the true light of the nation, if we can support a man of integrity not people who can’t match their words with actions.

“Private sector drives the economy of any country and Anambra as a state cannot be excluded. Anambra State has all that it takes to succeed, if we choose a man with integrity who will carefully explore our rich resources and put it to good use for the benefit of all.

Questions we Anambralians need to ask ourselves are:

At what point did we get it wrong? Who are those managing our resources? Why can’t we get a leader we can trust? What are the track records of any person who want to present himself to the public.

These are unanswered questions about Anambra State and once these questions are answered, a better Anambra State is possible”. Obidike concluded.”

