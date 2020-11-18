Anambra 2021: Umahi’s defection will boost APC’s chance — Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Paulchuks Umenduka, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra, says the defection of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi will further boost the chances of the party’s candidate in clinching the 2021 governorship election in Anambra.

Umenduka said this in an interview with the Newsmen on Wednesday in Awka.

He said that Umahi’s formal defection from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC was greeted with happiness by supporters of the party in Aguata area.

“We were having a meeting of the party in my area when the news filtered that Gov. Umahi of Ebonyi has joined APC and everyone began to sing joyous songs,” he said.

Umenduka explained that reason for the jubilant state of the party supporters was because a ‘big political fish’ had joined the APC in the zone.

The chairman who congratulated Umahi for his bold step which has further reduced strength of the position in the Southeast noted that the development would make it easier to bring more people to APC.

“APC is a building brigdes for members of other parties including the ruling APGA in Anambra to come in.

“Gov. Umahi just joined APC, we, welcome him and expect our own Gov. Willie Obiano to also follow this bold step because we gathered he is equally a good friend of Mr President.

“For us in Anambra APC, we are happy, we believe all these great addition will boost our chances in producing the 2021 governor in the state,” he said.

Umenduka hinted that since Umahi’s defection the party officials had been receiving calls from portential decampees including those from the All Progressives Grand Alliance and PDP in area,” he said.

Umenduka a strong grassroots mobiliser said APC at the centre has done much for the South East and desired more support from the zone.

He said Umahi’s defection would trigger more governors to follow suit.

“No reasonable person can say APC is anti-Igbo party, we have enjoyed more from APC than we did in PDP, and the evidences are there.

“It is just that some people are confusing our people with falsehood and creating enemies for the party.

“But as at today, we can say proudly that more people are understanding that APC holds better future for our people,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

