By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Kidnapped wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, has been rescued by the personnel of the Amotekun corps in the state.

Some of the kidnappers were reportedly arrested by the personnel of the security outfit.

Mrs Ale was kidnapped at Owena in ldanre on Thursday night while travelling from Lagos to Akure by the bandits who laid siege on the highway and took her into the forest. It was gathered that the ugly incident happened very close to the military checkpoint in the town.

Vanguard gathered that men of the Amotekun corps swung into action immediately the kidnap case was reported to them. The security outfit in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante in the area reportedly combed the forest in ldanre and the victim was rescued.

Contacted, the commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the release of the victim. Adetunji promised to brief the press on how the victim was rescued at a later day.

A source in the office of the security outfit confirmed to newsmen that confided some hoodlums were apprehended in connection with the crime and had been transferred to the state capital, Akure for interrogation.

The source said: “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom and on her way to Akure. “She was released without paying the ransom as she was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters.

Chief Ale could not be reached for comment but a family source told vanguard that the victim has reunited with her family.

Recall that the abduction of the wife of the governor’s aide came barely 24 hours after a first-class monarch, the Olufon of lfon, Oba Israel Adewusi was murdered by suspected kidnappers at Elegbeke in Ose council area of the state.

His vehicle was riddled with bullets while his driver attempted to escape from the kidnappers. The traditional ruler was returning to his domain after attending the council of Obaship meeting in Akure, the state capital.

The police command spokesman, Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached to confirm the release of the wife of the governor’s aide.

