American hostage: APC slams PDP’s negligent handling of Chibok girls abduction

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for attempting to play politics with weekend’s rescue of an American hostage by the US Navy Seal in Nigeria, saying the world has not forgotten how the PDP mishandled the Chibok school girls abduction in 2014.

APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in a statement on Sunday said the “PDP in a statement on Saturday’s rescue of a kidnapped American citizen in Nigeria by U.S. special forces has decided to rubbish our security services constantly putting their lives on the line to ensure our safety and secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity”.

the statement accused the PDP of again choosing to play politics with national security “in its tired, baseless and dull attacks of the President Muhammadu Buhari government”.

“The PDP should explain to Nigerians how its immediate-past administration handled the 2014 abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls. To refresh the PDP’s memory, former British prime minister, David Cameron in his book, For the Record, said the Goodluck Jonathan PDP government was “sleeping on the wheel” when the schoolgirls were abducted.

“It is on record that that PDP government did nothing for two weeks after the Chibok schoolgirls abductions dismissing it as a grand political conspiracy while the schoolgirls were continually held and their families suffered in anguish.

“While the PDP still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now, the same PDP government rejected the British offer to help in the rescue of the Chibok schoolgirls.

“Combating terrorism and other emerging cross border crimes require international collaborations and assistance when necessary.

“As Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, President Buhari swore a constitutional oath to protect lives and property of citizens. The president has consistently demonstrated that resolve throughout his administration. President Buhari’s reactions and actions after the similar and unfortunate Dapchi schoolgirls kidnapping is a pointer to how a responsive government should act”, APC added.

