AMEN estate organises meet, greet for home owners

By Cynthia Alo

Clients of the new developing Amen Phase 2 were invited to a meet and greet to enable clients know themselves even though they have not moved into properties.

In a statement by the group, Executive Director Sales, Adeyinka Igbenoba said Amen estate phase 1 and Amen estate phase 2 were built to face the Eleko road which is a six lane road.

Igbenoba said Amen estate 2 would be better than phase 1 as they are making it habitable by December.

The statement stated that Amen Estate phase 2 features serviced plots and houses with uninterrupted power, round the clock armed security, treated water, good drainage, street lights, good road network with 20 percent initial deposit

The statement further explained that Amen Estate is a development by Redbricks Home International Limited, an independent but innovative firm, which has attracted some of the top construction and real estate professionals in Nigeria.

According to the statement: “Our team of architects, builders and interior designers are committed to providing our clients with ambiance and dignity in estate living. Our team has created a product that blends with gracious architecture of the past with flexible and modern plans appropriate for today.

“Steeped in a tradition of excellence. Amen Estate is on a completely new plane of quality taste and splendour in the Nigeria real estate sector, located in Ibeju- Lekki axis of Lekki Peninsula in Lagos. Amen Estate has set a high benchmark for comfort and convenience in Nigeria master planned communities.

“Designed to celebrate the grandeur of Nigeria’s rich architectural heritage. Feedback forms were giving to the invited guest to be filled and they presented the mark of the estate. The clients were later taking to the estate to have an overview of the newly developed estate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

